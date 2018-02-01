Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry to celebrate achievements of wounded warriors

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2018 at 3:29 pm

Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) -- Meghan Markle joined her fiancé, Prince Harry, Thursday to celebrate a cause close to his heart, the achievements of wounded and sick members of the military.

Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Markle wore an Alexander McQueen pantsuit to the event.

The Endeavour Fund was founded in 2012 with the support of Harry and Prince William and Princess Kate. The Fund offers funding for sporting and adventure challenges for wounded servicemen and women and helps provide them with support and mentoring.

Harry, who served in the British Army, also helps wounded service members through his Invictus Games. He created the Paralympic-style sporting event in 2014 to raise awareness for wounded service members.

Harry has been introducing Markle to different parts of the U.K., and to the causes closest to him, in the months since their engagement was announced last November.

The couple visited Wales on Jan. 18, where they toured a castle, met with young students and celebrated the area's heritage and culture.

Harry and Markle also visited a radio station in the Brixton district of London that provides educational and training programs for at-risk teens in the community.

Harry and Markle's first royal outing as a newly-engaged couple was in December in Nottingham. By making their first royal visit on World AIDS Day, Harry chose to share with Markle a poignant reminder of the work of his mother, the late Princes Diana, at their first event meeting the British public.

Markle will give up her previous charitable work and join the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry when she marries. The Foundation is the main charitable vehicle for the young royals' philanthropic activities and focuses on their interests, including mental health, conservation, support for the armed forces and helping young people build skills and confidence.

Harry and Markle plan to wed May 19, 2018, in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.