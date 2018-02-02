Philippines volcano seen from space in satellite images

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2018 at 5:38 pm

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) -- Mount Mayon on the island of Luzon in the Philippines has seen lava flowing from eruptions over the past few weeks. The volcano's seismic monitoring network has detected a total of 273 volcanic earthquakes, 15 tremor events and seven rock fall events, according to a report released Thursday.

The latest activity caused light grey plumes of ash which could be seen from space, images of which were captured Tuesday by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has reported sporadic lava-fountaining events and significant ash fall in surrounding areas. The Province of Albay's Provincial Information Office has reported more than 84,000 people have evacuated their homes and are staying at local shelters.

The Provincial Information Office has sent inspection teams to areas affected by the recent eruptions to conduct an assessment. Loud booming sounds can still be heard and danger is still imminent.

A Level 4 alert remains in effect for the Mayon Volcano as scientists believe more eruptions are possible.

