TYLER – TxDOT is reporting The Interstate Highway 20 westbound outside lane is currently closed about a mile and a half east of Jim Hogg Road in Smith County. This is due to a needed repair to the bridge deck. The closure will remain in place overnight tonight with repairs scheduled to begin Friday morning. The westbound outside lane will be closed at the bridge until the repairs are complete. They do not have an anticipated completion date at this time. Motorists should remain alert when traveling through this work zone.