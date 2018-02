GLADEWATER – Gladewater police arrested a man following his release from the hospital. David Allen Neill, 24 of Gladewater, was wounded January 19th after he is said to have pointed a rifle at two Gladewater officers. They were responding to a reported domestic disturbance where Neill was said to been the suspect. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday on two warrants of aggravated assault against a public servant.