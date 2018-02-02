Today is Friday February 02, 2018
Man Sought in Deaths of 2 in Virginia Surrenders in Texas

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2018 at 3:25 am
TAHOKA (AP) – A Texas sheriff says a 32-year-old man facing two first-degree murder counts in the deaths of two people in Virginia has surrendered to authorities. Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega said Thursday that Amos Jacob Arroyo was taken into custody a day earlier at a convenience store in O’Donnell, south of Lubbock in West Texas. Arroyo is held without bond in the Lynn County Jail on charges filed by Newport News, Virginia, police that also include two weapons charges. Vega says Arroyo will remain in jail until federal marshals can transport him to Virginia, but it’s not clear when that may occur. Vega had no details on the Newport News killings, and police there did not return a call for comment Thursday.

