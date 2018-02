NACOGDOCHES – Two persons have been arrested in connection with a Nacogdoches County murder. Murder warrants were issued Friday afternoon for Jason Harvey Lee 37, of Mt. Enterprise and Cassidy Jewel Fuqua, 20, of Nacogdoches. Both have been booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. They are accused of the January 8th slaying of Thomas Vaiden Sluterbeck, 43, of Nacogdoches. His body was found early at Gravel Ridge Cemetery on Farm Road 225, west of Nacogdoches.



Suspect Cassidy Jewel Fuqua