(LOS ANGELES) — While it's still not officially confirmed, it's looking more likely that a Martin reboot is in its early stages.

On Thursday, TMZ caught up with three of the original cast members of the ’90s sitcom: Martin Lawrence, who played the titular character Martin Payne; Tisha Campbell-Martin, who played his girlfriend Gina; and Tichina Arnold, who played Gina’s best friend, Pam.

When asked if a Martin reboot was really happening, Lawrence coyly said, “Never say never.”

Although Campbell-Martin emphasized that she was staying tight-lipped about the status of the reboot, Arnold offered a more evolved response when asked if she’d like to see the reboot happen.

“We’re blessed, because the ’90s were a great time,” Arnold explained. “And we would love to recreate it and just bring it back alive and give credence to it.”

As previously reported, Campbell-Martin subtly confirmed the reboot rumors earlier this week in her interview with Hip Hollywood, when she seemed close-mouthed about the subject, but noted she was “really excited.”

Martin premiered in 1992 and lasted for five seasons on FOX. The series starred Campbell-Martin as Gina, Arnold as Pam, Carl Anthony Payne II as Cole, the late Thomas Mikal Ford as Tommy, and Lawrence as the title character, Martin Payne.

