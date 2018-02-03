PALESTINE – Palestine police have made four arrests after executing two separate search warrants. The first was served at a home on West Oak Street on Tuesday. Officers found nearly 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also located one stolen rifle, one illegal shortened rifle and a handgun. Arrested were Glenn Brantley, 55, Amber Davis, 30, and Jesus Trevino, 22, all of Palestine. All were booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Friday, officers executed a search warrant on Grove Street. The warrant was obtained after an investigation revealed illegal narcotics were being sold at the residence. During the search, officers found suspected crack cocaine, a firearm and over $6,000. The resident, Angela Tatum, 50, of Palestine was also taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Jail.