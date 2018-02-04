MARSHALL – Marshall police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who caused minor injuries to two law officers. It happened just before 4:00 Saturday morning at the Whataburger on Victory Drive. The suspect tried to start a fight with someone in the restaurant. A Marshall Police Officer, who was working security at the restaurant, attempted to arrest the man. A Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy was also at the restaurant during the incident and assisted the officer. During the scuffle with the officers, the man broke a window and ran away from the restaurant. The man faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and evading arrest. Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or location of the subject involved in this incident is urged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.