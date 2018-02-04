MARSHALL – Marshall police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stabbing victim. He is Jermaine Robinson, 37, who police say was stabbed multiple times by his girlfriend, Kirstin Lindsey, 27. The happened around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Manor Apartments. Robinson fled on foot and has not been located. Lindsey was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Harrison County Jail where she is charged with aggravated assault. The extent of Robinson’s injuries is unknown and the police are concerned for his welfare. If you know where Robinson can be found, you are asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 904-935-9969.

Suspect, Kirstin Lindsey

