Effort Underway to Save Century-Old Suburban Houston Tree

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2018 at 2:48 pm
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — A 100-year-old tree scheduled to be cut down for a school parking lot in suburban Houston has been given a month-long reprieve so people opposed to its removal can try to raise up to $200,000 to save it. The century-old live oak near the League City Elementary School, known as Mr. Elementree, was supposed to come down last week. Clear Creek Independent School District officials tell The Galveston County Daily News they’ll now wait until March 1. The city’s historical society and garden club hope the tree can be moved to another spot.

