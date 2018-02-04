KATY (AP) — Police in a suburban Houston school district say they’ve arrested a student for shooting and killing a pig at the district’s agricultural facility. Katy Independent School District officials have sent a letter to parents telling them the shooting occurred after regular school hours while the pig was being moved. The district says a teacher nearby heard the gunshot and called police. Officials say the high school student, who is not identified, didn’t threaten anyone and didn’t harm any other livestock.