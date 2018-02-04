TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week of February 5th. Weather conditions or other unforeseen issues could change these work schedules.

In Smith County, another nighttime closure will move Interstate Highway 20 traffic to the ramps for work on the Farm Road 849 Bridge Replacement Project at Hideaway. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes beginning at 7:00pm, Wednesday, February 7, when both eastbound and westbound traffic are diverted to the ramps as work is conducted on the new bridge. The roadway will be returned to normal traffic flow at 6:00am, Thursday, February 8. Additional project information is available in the Smith County projects section of this release.

And this reminder, – TxDOT is reporting the Interstate Highway 20 westbound outside lane is currently closed about a mile and a half east of Jim Hogg Road in Smith County. This is due to a needed repair to the bridge deck. Repairs are now underway. The westbound outside lane will be closed at the bridge until the repairs are complete. They do not have an anticipated completion date at this time. Motorists should remain alert when traveling through this work zone.

You can go to http://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/006-2018.html and see the project update for TxDOT’s Tyler District.