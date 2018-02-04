TYLER – Monday is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the March 6 Primary Election. The registration is for new voters or those who have moved. There is no need for people to re-register. The election will include contested races for U.S. and state representatives, judges, district attorney, district clerk, commissioner and justices of the peace. Most of the contested races will be decided in the primary election. You can register at the Smith County elections office on East Ferguson, or online, at Votetexas.gov. If registering online, the application must be printed out, signed and postmarked by Monday. Early voting starts February 20th.