Philadelphia Eagles top New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2018 at 9:40 pm

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(MINNEAPOLIS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles took the lead for good with a touchdown with just over two minutes left and then forced a fumble by New England quarterback Tom Brady, going on to defeat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back