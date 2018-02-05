Today is Monday February 05, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles top New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2018 at 9:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(MINNEAPOLIS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles took the lead for good with a touchdown with just over two minutes left and then forced a fumble by New England quarterback Tom Brady, going on to defeat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia Eagles top New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2018 at 9:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(MINNEAPOLIS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles took the lead for good with a touchdown with just over two minutes left and then forced a fumble by New England quarterback Tom Brady, going on to defeat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement