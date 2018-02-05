Philadelphia Eagles top New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2018 at
9:40 pm
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(MINNEAPOLIS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles took the lead for good with a touchdown with just over two minutes left and then forced a fumble by New England quarterback Tom Brady, going on to defeat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Philadelphia Eagles top New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl
Posted/updated on:
February 4, 2018 at
9:40 pm
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(MINNEAPOLIS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles took the lead for good with a touchdown with just over two minutes left and then forced a fumble by New England quarterback Tom Brady, going on to defeat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.