SMITH COUNTY — Tyler Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. It happened around 7:20 Sunday night on WNW Loop 323 near the Stafford Inn. Police said an 18-year-old man was crossing the Loop from south to north when he was struck by a vehicle. He was struck by an eastbound vehicle in the center lane and was again struck by a second vehicle that was not able to stop in time. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family.