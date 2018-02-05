TYLER – Grassroots America says it is not changing its endorsement in the Smith County District Attorney’s race. At a Monday morning news conference, the group’s executive director, JoAnn Fleming, said they still backing Assistant Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman. Fleming said they made the decision after reviewing Putman’s cases and an internal audit released by District Attorney Matt Bingham that was critical of the candidate. She said Putman’s work was also reviewed by outside, independent groups. Fleming said, after all of this, they dismissed the entire internal audit and will continue to endorse Putman.

Fleming said decision was based on three key points:

1. There was no reprimand or sign of poor performance of any kind in Putman’s Smith County District Attorney’s Office file.

2. If the policy broken by Putman was so important, why wasn’t District Attorney Matt Bingham enforcing them prior to this election?

3. The buck stops with the boss. It the district attorney’s job to ensure policies are in place and enforceable to accomplish justice system and protect the taxpayers of Smith County.