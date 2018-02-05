LONGVIEW – A fire that killed an elderly Gregg County woman is said to have been accidental. At a Monday afternoon news conference, Gregg County Fire Marshal, Mark Moore, identified the victim as 95 year old Syble Alexander. The fire was reported shortly after 4:15 Friday afternoon on Maxey Road north of Longview. Moore said the woman was outdoor burning when the fire spread to the grass and then her residence. Her son, who lives with her, was not a home when the fire started. Alexander was the secretary to former Gregg County Judge Henry Atkinson.