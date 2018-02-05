ABC/Paula Lobo

(LOS ANGELES) — Terry Crews is accusing a Expendables 4 producer of pressuring him to drop his lawsuit against talent agency William Morris Endeavor and agent Adam Venit, whom Crews says sexually assaulted him.

In a tweet over the weekend, Crews says a producer from the forthcoming Expendables film had reached out to him about dropping his sexual assault lawsuit.

“Management got a call last week from Avi Lerner producer of EXPENDABLES 4 saying I could avoid any ‘problems’ on the sequel if I dropped my case against @WME,” Crews tweeted.

Crews continued, “Guess who’s Sly’s agent? ADAM VENIT.” Crews’ is referring to The Expendables franchise star and producer, Sylvester Stallone.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has appeared in all three of The Expendables films alongside Stallone. The fourth installment is currently in development.

As previously reported, Crews is suing WME and Venit for a range of causes including assault, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and gender violence in addition to breach of fiduciary duty and negligence.

The lawsuit, which demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages, came less than a month after Crews filed a police report November 8, 2017, a source inside the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News at the time.

After an internal investigation, Venit received a 30-day suspension from WME and was subsequently stripped of his department head title. He returned to work November 27.

