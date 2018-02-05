Today is Monday February 05, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Terry Crews says “Expendables” producer tried to pressure him into dropping his WME lawsuit

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC/Paula Lobo

(LOS ANGELES) — Terry Crews is accusing a Expendables 4 producer of pressuring him to drop his lawsuit against talent agency William Morris Endeavor and agent Adam Venit, whom Crews says sexually assaulted him.

In a tweet over the weekend, Crews says a producer from the forthcoming Expendables film had reached out to him about dropping his sexual assault lawsuit.

“Management got a call last week from Avi Lerner producer of EXPENDABLES 4 saying I could avoid any ‘problems’ on the sequel if I dropped my case against @WME,” Crews tweeted.

Crews continued, “Guess who’s Sly’s agent? ADAM VENIT.” Crews’ is referring to The Expendables franchise star and producer, Sylvester Stallone.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has appeared in all three of The Expendables films alongside Stallone. The fourth installment is currently in development.

As previously reported, Crews is suing WME and Venit for a range of causes including assault, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and gender violence in addition to breach of fiduciary duty and negligence.

The lawsuit, which demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages, came less than a month after Crews filed a police report November 8, 2017, a source inside the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News at the time.

After an internal investigation, Venit received a 30-day suspension from WME and was subsequently stripped of his department head title. He returned to work November 27.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Terry Crews says “Expendables” producer tried to pressure him into dropping his WME lawsuit

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC/Paula Lobo

(LOS ANGELES) — Terry Crews is accusing a Expendables 4 producer of pressuring him to drop his lawsuit against talent agency William Morris Endeavor and agent Adam Venit, whom Crews says sexually assaulted him.

In a tweet over the weekend, Crews says a producer from the forthcoming Expendables film had reached out to him about dropping his sexual assault lawsuit.

“Management got a call last week from Avi Lerner producer of EXPENDABLES 4 saying I could avoid any ‘problems’ on the sequel if I dropped my case against @WME,” Crews tweeted.

Crews continued, “Guess who’s Sly’s agent? ADAM VENIT.” Crews’ is referring to The Expendables franchise star and producer, Sylvester Stallone.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has appeared in all three of The Expendables films alongside Stallone. The fourth installment is currently in development.

As previously reported, Crews is suing WME and Venit for a range of causes including assault, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and gender violence in addition to breach of fiduciary duty and negligence.

The lawsuit, which demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages, came less than a month after Crews filed a police report November 8, 2017, a source inside the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News at the time.

After an internal investigation, Venit received a 30-day suspension from WME and was subsequently stripped of his department head title. He returned to work November 27.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement