MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying some vehicle burglars. On the morning of January 28th, shortly after 4:15, the trio committed vehicle burglaries in southwest Marshall. Their actions were caught on a home surveillance video system and show the three entering vehicles and taking various items.

You can go to https://www.dropbox.com/l/scl/AAD1iodf-bpWdd37ISeSclgU8xjJyDYHFak and see video of the suspects .Anyone with information regarding the identities of the individuals involved in these crimes is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or P3 Mobile App.