ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Au revoir, Krystal!

Six weeks in and bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is down to 10 women: Becca K., Bekah M., Chelsea, Jacqueline, Jenna, Kendall, Krystal, Lauren B., Seinne and Tia.

Last week, Arie continued to deepen his connection with Bekah M. and Lauren B., in spite of his constant vacillating about Bekah’s age. But perhaps most shockingly, Krystal was spared being sent home after her meltdown, which left Arie ambivalent. At the end of the episode she said, “If the girls thought that I was a threat before, then watch out, ladies!” But on Monday night, as if Arie was reading the minds of everyone watching, Krystal got the ax.

For this week’s episode, the group flew to Paris. Arie confessed to host Chris Harrison that he’s conflicted, which is pretty much status quo for him. The girls got a tour of the city, motoring on the Seine in an opulent party boat. Chris stopped by the boat to inform the girls that there would be two one-on-one dates, a group date and the first two-on-one date with the caveat: two girls would go out with Arie, but only one would return.

Krystal was not intimidated, she said, because, “there’s just no one on my level.”

Lauren B. got the one-on-one date with Arie, but was freaking out beforehand. She and Arie walked quietly though Paris, along the Seine, past the Cathedral of Notre Dame and various sights as Arie remarked, “So pretty” at everything.

Later, at dinner, Arie and Lauren talked about how difficult it is to open up, since they each have trust issues. Lauren explained that she was previously engaged but that soured and now she’s more guarded than ever. Arie said, “I’m hoping tonight that this is just the first date of many…” and gave her a rose.

On the group date, Bekah M., Seinne, Tia, Jenna, Chelsea and Becca K. performed at the Moulin Rouge in full costume and with black bars to blur the fact they were all in thongs.

Afterwards, Arie spent time talking to Tia, Seinne and Bekah M., and later gave Bekah M. a rose. The evening finished with two of them dancing together on stage at the Moulin Rouge.

The next date card arrived and was read by Krystal. She took great pleasure in announcing Kendall’s name then coyly saying, “Me.” She spent the rest of the time smugly gloating that she had the advantage over Kendall.

The date took place at a chateau in the French countryside. Krystal and Arie went for a walk and talked about their disconnect from the previous week, at which point Krystal tried to throw Kendall under a bus and suggested that Kendall wasn’t ready for marriage. On his walk with Kendall, Arie told her about this and Kendall said she wanted to meet someone she connected with and later confronted Krystal. Kendall tried to empathize with her, but they never connected.

That night, Arie, Krystal and Kendall met for drinks overlooking the Eiffel Tower before Arie made his decision. Back on the boat, the girls debated who would get the rose. Everyone seemed to think that Krystal had the advantage, but did not want to believe Arie would pick her after last week’s meltdown. Bekah M. said, “No one thought Trump was going to win the election, either, but lookee…. here we are.”

When Arie returned to the table, he presented the rose to Kendall while Krystal held a fake smile and nodded her head. Arie turned to her and said, “It’s always hard to say goodbye, but it’s especially hard to say goodbye to you.” Then Arie left with Kendall for the Eiffel Tower while Krystal sat alone with the view of the Tower in the distance and pouted, “This is such bulls***.”

Back on the boat, a porter came to collect Krystal’s things and the girls celebrated with champagne as Arie and Kendall kissed while the Eiffel Tower sparkled.

The next day, Jacqueline went on her one-on-one with Arie. He took Jacqueline shopping and later to dinner at Maxim’s where he admitted he was intimidated by her because he thought she was too intelligent for him. Jacqueline said she wants to finish her Ph.D., which will take six years and they both admitted that they could be on different paths. Arie said he didn’t want to stand in the way of someone’s dreams but off-camera, Jacqueline admitted she liked where things were going and didn’t want it to end. In spite of all this, and because of it, Arie gave her a rose.

At the Rose Ceremony there were nine girls left. Lauren B., Bekah M., Jacqueline and Kendall already had roses and Krystal was gone. Arie gave roses to Tia, Seinne and Becca K. Jenna and Chelsea were sent home.

Next week, Arie and the remaining eight girls head to Tuscany, Italy for red wine and drama.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

