Taraji P. Henson in “Proud Mary” – Photo: Dana Starbard/©2017 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Taraji P. Henson has cut ties with her longtime manager Vincent Cirrincione after he was accused by nine women of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment.

The Proud Mary and Hidden Figures star shared the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, “The sad news about my manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, offended and yet again put professional women in a position to not trust the men they work with.”

“Everyone knows how difficult this industry has been for women and my hope is that all of these unspeakable events ignite true change in the treatment of women of women in this business,” she continued.

Adds Henson, “True art can only be created in an environment of vulnerability and TRUST. If you continue to decimate the trust, you lose the beauty of the Art.”

“I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed. We deserve better. THIS HAS TO STOP!!!” she concluded.

Cirrincione faces accusations published by the Washington Post on Friday that he pressured women for sexual favors or engaged in sexual misconduct against them in exchange for his helping the actresses — all women of color — succeed in Hollywood.

Cirrincione in a statement to the Post denied asking for sexual favors in exchange for helping actresses’ careers.

The allegations further state that Cirrincione would often use the names Henson and Halle Berry — both clients of his — as a way of luring the women.

Berry tweeted on Friday: “I’m livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions.”

She also said in a statement to the Post that she ended her professional relationship with Cirrincione more than three years ago after hearing about a misconduct allegation against him.

