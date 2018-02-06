iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Detroit 111 Portland 91 Washington 111 Indiana 102 Orlando 111 Miami 109 Utah 133 New Orleans 109 Denver 121 Charlotte 104 Sacramento 104 Chicago 98 L.A. Clippers 104 Dallas 101
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Toronto 7 Anaheim 4 OT Nashville 5 N-Y Islanders 4 Dallas 2 N-Y Rangers 1 Edmonton 6 Tampa Bay 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (19) West Virginia 75 (17) Oklahoma 73
