Today is Tuesday February 06, 2018
Scoreboard roundup — 2/5/18

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2018 at 5:05 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit        111  Portland      91
Washington     111  Indiana      102
Orlando        111  Miami        109
Utah           133  New Orleans  109
Denver         121  Charlotte    104
Sacramento     104  Chicago       98
L.A. Clippers  104  Dallas       101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto     7  Anaheim         4
OT  Nashville   5  N-Y Islanders   4
Dallas      2  N-Y Rangers     1
Edmonton    6  Tampa Bay       2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(19) West Virginia   75  (17) Oklahoma   73

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

