Scoreboard roundup — 2/5/18

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2018 at 5:05 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit 111 Portland 91

Washington 111 Indiana 102

Orlando 111 Miami 109

Utah 133 New Orleans 109

Denver 121 Charlotte 104

Sacramento 104 Chicago 98

L.A. Clippers 104 Dallas 101



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 7 Anaheim 4

OT Nashville 5 N-Y Islanders 4

Dallas 2 N-Y Rangers 1

Edmonton 6 Tampa Bay 2



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(19) West Virginia 75 (17) Oklahoma 73



