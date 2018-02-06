Google Maps(MAPLEWOOD, Minn.) -- Authorities are investigating how a Minnesota third-grader managed to discharge a police officer's holstered gun Monday afternoon while participating in a group activity at school. The officer was talking with students at the Harmony Learning Center in Maplewood, Minnesota -- about 15 miles east of Minneapolis -- when the student pulled trigger of the officer’s weapon, ABC affiliate KSTP reported, citing a Maplewood Police Department news release. Harmony Learning Center, which teaches grades K-12, is a special-education school that focuses on providing "academic, social and emotional" support, according to its website. The officer was sitting on a bench in the school"s gym when the student "reached over and placed his finger into the officer's gun holster" without the officer noticing, the department said. The weapon discharged through the bottom of the holster, with the bullet to striking the floor. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating the incident and looking into the style of the holster "to prevent future instances," according to the KSTP report. The department did not release the identities of the student or the officer. "At the time of the incident, there were two adult staff members and four students in the gym," North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale Superintendent Christine Osario wrote in a letter to parents obtained by KSTP. "The officer and school staff quickly assessed each student and verified that there were no injuries." The superintendent added that she and district staff are working closely with the police department to "to thoroughly investigate this incident." “Harmony is a therapeutic setting," she said, "and our staff will continue to support students to feel safe at school." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Minnesota 3rd-grader fires police officer’s gun during school activity

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2018 at 5:59 am

