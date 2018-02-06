Today is Tuesday February 06, 2018
Seattle Activist Sentenced in 4-State Oil Pipeline Protest

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2018 at 3:42 pm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – An environmental activist from Seattle has been sentenced to serve one year in prison for targeting an oil pipeline in North Dakota. Michael Foster in October 2016 cut through a chain link fence and turned a shut-off valve on the Keystone Pipeline as part of a four-state protest to draw attention to climate change and support demonstrations against the Dakota Access pipeline. He was convicted last October of conspiracy, criminal mischief and trespass but acquitted of reckless endangerment. He was sentenced in Cavalier Tuesday. Samuel Jessup of Vermont, who filmed Foster’s protest, was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for conspiracy. Foster and Jessup were among 11 activists with the group Climate Direct Action who were arrested in North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and Washington state the day of the protest.

