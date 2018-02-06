TYLER – Smith County Commissioners learned about the community of Troup during Tuesday’s commissioners’ court session. The presentation came from Troup Mayor Joe Carlyle, who is proud of the city he grew up in and still calls his home. Since serving Troup, Carlyle has seen many changes, including the city becoming more financially solvent, adopting new zoning ordinances, hiring a strong administrator, Gene Cottle, as city manager, completing several capital improvement projects, downtown sidewalk projects, and improving water and waste water infrastructure.

Through the “Connecting Communities” initiative, the 11 cities within Smith County will be periodically highlighted during Commissioners Court sessions. City leaders have been invited to be recognized and give presentations about their city, as well as provide information about the state of each city and future plans. City leaders from Noonday, Arp, Bullard, Hideaway, Whitehouse, and New Chapel Hill have previously presented to the Commissioners Court as part of the initiative.