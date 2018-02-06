MARSHALL – East Texas Baptist University has exceeded the School of Nursing Campaign goal of $1.8 million with the support of over 180 donors for a total of more than $2.3 million. The University intends to start construction this summer in anticipation of relocating the School of Nursing to the Marshall Grand in the spring semester of 2019. “ETBU looks forward to seeing scores of students, staff, and faculty using the Marshall Grand,” said school President J. Blair Blackburn. “With the University’s presence in Downtown Marshall, our local businesses will benefit from the impact on economic development.”