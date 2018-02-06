HBO/Helen Sloane

(HOLLYWOOD) — So long Longclaw, hello lightsabers: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the co-creators of the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss added in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

Benioff and Weiss’ films will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker series and the upcoming trilogy from Rian Johnson, who directed and wrote Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The release dates for the new films have yet to be announced. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in 2019.

Lucasfilm, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

