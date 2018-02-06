US stocks rebound after volatile sell-off

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- After two days of sell-offs and the Dow's record point drop, U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 567.02 (+2.33 percent) to finish the session at 24,912.77.



The Nasdaq jumped 148.36 (+2.13 percent) to close at 7,115.88, while the S&P 500 finished trading at 2,695.14, up 46.20 (+1.74 percent) for the day.



Crude oil prices were more than 1 percent lower at $63 per barrel.



The consensus among investors remains that interest rates and inflation concerns are among the reasons for the market volatility.

