20th Centiry Fox(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Reynolds and 20th Century Fox spun some wickedly creative marketing ideas into box office gold with Deadpool, and the gang has been at it again with its forthcoming sequel.

A new tweet and Instagram post from Reynolds as the snarky, potty-mouthed mercenary shows a new poster with Deadpool aping the famous Flashdance scene in which Jennifer Beals’ character arches backward over a chair as she’s doused with a bucket of water from above. Only in this case, Deadpool’s being showered with spent bullet casings.

“Take your passion and make it happen,” reads the caption, copying the words to Irene Cara’s hit “Flashdance What a Feeling.”

Deadpool 2, which also stars Josh Brolin and Zazie Beets, opens May 18.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.