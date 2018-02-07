ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico sheriff’s deputy says authorities have found two bodies and a vehicle in remote eastern New Mexico, and investigators are awaiting a medical examiner’s report to determine whether the remains are those of a missing elderly couple. According to the Chaves County sheriff, a rancher discovered the bodies Tuesday near a dirt road. There was no sign of foul play, and authorities suspect exposure was the likely cause of death. Chief Deputy Shane Baker says the deceased include a man and a woman. He could not confirm whether the vehicle that was found matched the description of one belonging to Rosendo and Hortencia Lara, both in their 80s and from Bovina, Texas. The couple was last seen Jan. 19 in the town near the Texas-New Mexico border. Family members reported them as missing.