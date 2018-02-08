EAST TEXAS — The fate of Kari’s Law now rests with the U.S. House of Representatives. It was co-sponsored through the Senate by Senator John Cornyn of Texas and mandates public phones be able to dial 911 directly. It was named after Kari Hunt Dunn who was stabbed to death by her estranged husband in a Marshall motel room in 2013. Kari’s 9-year-old daughter tried to call 911 four times but didn’t know she had to dial an extra number to get an outside line. It’s already a state law and is being sponsored in the house by East Texas Republican Louie Gohmert.