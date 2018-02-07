CLEAR CREEK – A southeast Texas school system is naming their sports facility after a coach and John Tyler graduate who was killed while helping rescue people during Hurricane Harvey. The Clear Creek school board unanimously approved the recommendation to name a Clear Creek High School spring sports building after Coach Ruben Jordan. According to a posting on the school district’s web page, The building will bear the name Ruben C. Jordan Spring Sports Facility to honor to the coach who was beloved throughout Clear Creek High School, CCISD and the community as a whole. He had many successes as a football, track and cross country coach for 30 years at Creek before announcing his retirement in 2016. They will soon be announcing a date for a dedication ceremony.