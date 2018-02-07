MTV(NEW YORK) — MTV has announced that its new series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, will hit the network on Jerzday — that is, Thursday — April 5.

The series will reunite Jersey Shore stars Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as they trade the Jersey Shore for Miami.

The series, the follow-up to the one-time reality show phenomenon, kicks off at 8 p.m. on April 5.

