DALLAS (AP) – FBI officials say the investigation into the November death of a U.S. Border Patrol agent has yielded no evidence that there was a “scuffle, altercation or attack.” This comes more than two months after President Donald Trump and others used the suggestion of an attack to promote the building of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The FBI said in its statement Wednesday investigators have conducted more than 650 interviews in their probe, but have not found definitive evidence of an attack. The investigation will continue. Rogelio Martinez died from injuries he sustained while he and his partner were responding to reports of unknown activity on Nov. 18 near Van Horn, a Texas town near the Mexico border. Martinez’s partner suffered from head injuries. He told investigators he could not remember the incident.