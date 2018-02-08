Today is Thursday February 08, 2018
Texas Prosecutor Plans to Dismiss One Waco Biker Case

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2018 at 3:28 am
WACO (AP) – A Texas prosecutor plans to dismiss one of the more than 150 cases stemming from a 2015 shootout in Waco between bikers and police, according to an email from the prosecutor’s office to the biker’s attorney. The email sent Wednesday from McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Michael Jarrett to defense attorney Brian Bouffard and shared with The Associated Press says that after “an extensive reexamination,” the case against Jorge Salinas will be dismissed. Salinas was among more than 150 bikers indicted on felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. The May 2015 shootout left nine bikers dead and 20 injured. More than 100 bikers, including Salinas, have civil suits pending against the district attorney’s office and the Waco police department claiming they were wrongfully arrested.

WACO (AP) – A Texas prosecutor plans to dismiss one of the more than 150 cases stemming from a 2015 shootout in Waco between bikers and police, according to an email from the prosecutor’s office to the biker’s attorney. The email sent Wednesday from McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Michael Jarrett to defense attorney Brian Bouffard and shared with The Associated Press says that after “an extensive reexamination,” the case against Jorge Salinas will be dismissed. Salinas was among more than 150 bikers indicted on felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. The May 2015 shootout left nine bikers dead and 20 injured. More than 100 bikers, including Salinas, have civil suits pending against the district attorney’s office and the Waco police department claiming they were wrongfully arrested.

