BEAUMONT (AP) – An inmate at a low-security federal prison in Texas has been indicted on charges alleging he slipped out then tried to return with smuggled alcohol, tobacco and home-cooked food. Joshua Randall Hansen was indicted Wednesday in Beaumont. The 27-year-old Dallas man faces charges of escape from a federal facility and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Hansen, who’s serving time for a drug-related conviction, was arrested last month outside the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont. The unit is described as a low-security complex. Officers say Hansen ran onto some private land nearby and grabbed a bag that investigators say had bottles of brandy, whiskey and home-cooked items. Investigators believe Hansen was trying to get back into the prison camp to distribute the marijuana and alcohol.