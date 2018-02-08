Today is Thursday February 08, 2018
Deputy Stabbed Breaking Up Fight between Dad and Son

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2018 at 4:36 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A Texas sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck and head while responding to a domestic dispute at a home near San Antonio. The Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday night. Authorities say the deputy had broken up a fight between a father and a son when he was attacked. Investigators say the deputy was trying to speak with the son when a struggle ensued. Sheriff’s officials say the son repeatedly stabbed the officer in the back of his head and neck. The son was arrested. Officials said the deputy was in serious condition but recovering early Thursday. A message left with the sheriff’s spokesman seeking updates later Thursday wasn’t immediately returned. The deputy’s name wasn’t immediately released.

