NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A man already convicted in one New Orleans slaying has now been charged with three others. New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says in a news release that 48-year-old Joseph Brant was indicted Thursday with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with cases stretching back a decade. Cannizzaro’s office says Brant confessed to the killings last week at a Texas prison where he was completing a burglary sentence. He already faces mandatory life imprisonment in Louisiana for the 2008 stabbing death of Jessica Hawk, a botanist, in her New Orleans home. Brant now is charged in the death of two suspected prostitutes whose bodies were burned in 2007 and 2008. And he’s charged in the death of a social activist, 25-year-old Kirsten Brydum, visiting from San Francisco in 2008.