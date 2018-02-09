Today is Friday February 09, 2018
Texas Governor Lends Support to New Mexico Candidate

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2018 at 3:33 am
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to speak at a fundraising event for Congressman and New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce. Pearce campaign staff confirmed Abbott’s planned attendance Thursday at the fundraiser in the southern New Mexico city of Hobbs. An announcement describes an evening round-table discussion, cocktail reception and dinner. A Democratic New Mexico lawmaker is highlighting Abbott’s hard-line stance on immigration enforcement and criticizing Pearce for campaigning alongside the Texas Republican. Rep. Angelica Rubio says the meeting speaks to Pearce’s values. Abbott last year signed an immigration enforcement law empowering police to inquire about people’s immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops. The law is being challenged in federal court.

