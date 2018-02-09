Sony Pictures – © 2017 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — Opening in wide release on Friday:

* Peter Rabbit — James Corden voices the titular character in this live-action/CGI animated adaptation Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a mischievous rabbit trying to save his home. Daisy Ridley and Margot Robbie provide additional voices, while Rose Byrne and Sam Neill top the live-action cast. Rated PG.

* Fifty Shades Freed — In the third and final chapter of the Fifty Shades series, Anastasia and Christian — played by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, respectively — get married, but Jack Hyde — portrayed by Eric Johnson — continues to threaten their relationship. Rated R.

* The 15:17 to Paris — Clint Eastwood directed this film, based on the autobiography The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Soldiers, by Jeffrey E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos. Stone, Sadler and Skarlatos play themselves in this story about how they foiled a terrorist plot aboard a train while in France. Judy Greer and Jenna Fischer also star. Rated PG-13.







