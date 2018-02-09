Today is Friday February 09, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

“Peter Rabbit” and “Fifty Shades Freed” among this week’s new releases

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2018 at 5:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Sony Pictures – © 2017 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — Opening in wide release on Friday:

* Peter Rabbit — James Corden voices the titular character in this live-action/CGI animated adaptation Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a mischievous rabbit trying to save his home. Daisy Ridley and Margot Robbie provide additional voices, while Rose Byrne and Sam Neill top the live-action cast. Rated PG.

* Fifty Shades Freed — In the third and final chapter of the Fifty Shades series, Anastasia and Christian — played by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, respectively — get married, but Jack Hyde — portrayed by Eric Johnson — continues to threaten their relationship. Rated R.

* The 15:17 to Paris — Clint Eastwood directed this film, based on the autobiography The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Soldiers, by Jeffrey E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos. Stone, Sadler and Skarlatos play themselves in this story about how they foiled a terrorist plot aboard a train while in France. Judy Greer and Jenna Fischer also star. Rated PG-13.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

“Peter Rabbit” and “Fifty Shades Freed” among this week’s new releases

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2018 at 5:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Sony Pictures – © 2017 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — Opening in wide release on Friday:

* Peter Rabbit — James Corden voices the titular character in this live-action/CGI animated adaptation Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a mischievous rabbit trying to save his home. Daisy Ridley and Margot Robbie provide additional voices, while Rose Byrne and Sam Neill top the live-action cast. Rated PG.

* Fifty Shades Freed — In the third and final chapter of the Fifty Shades series, Anastasia and Christian — played by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, respectively — get married, but Jack Hyde — portrayed by Eric Johnson — continues to threaten their relationship. Rated R.

* The 15:17 to Paris — Clint Eastwood directed this film, based on the autobiography The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Soldiers, by Jeffrey E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos. Stone, Sadler and Skarlatos play themselves in this story about how they foiled a terrorist plot aboard a train while in France. Judy Greer and Jenna Fischer also star. Rated PG-13.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement