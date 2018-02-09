White House chief of staff’s controversial statements over DACA, staffer

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2018 at 5:53 pm

AFP Contributor/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- White House chief of staff John Kelly has had a tough week.



Over the course of two days, two different statements made by the retired four-star Marine general prompted questions and backlash. One was related to policy and one was related to White House personnel, but both made an impact. In fact, President Donald Trump has spoken to confidants about the possibility of replacing Kelly, sources close to the president told ABC News. And Kelly has made clear to the president in the last 24 hours that he's willing to resign in light of the president's dissatisfaction over Kelly's handling of the personnel matter specifically, according to sources who have spoken with Trump and Kelly.



Here's a rundown of Kelly's controversial remarks this week:



Tuesday, Feb. 6



While talking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Kelly commented on the number of people who are protected under Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA). He cited the 690,000 official DACA registrants and said that President Donald Trump effectively raised that number to include 1.8 million people.



"The difference between 690,000 and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses, but they didn't sign up," Kelly said, according to reporters who were there.



Later that same day, he defended his earlier comments, saying: "I gotta say that some of them just should have probably gotten off the couch and signed up."



The comments picked up traction online, with many -- including members of Congress -- weighing in on Twitter.



"Last time I checked, working various jobs, attending college, and serving in our military isn't lazy--it's honorable. For someone who led DHS, Kelly seems to lack a basic understanding about #DACA and #Dreamers," wrote Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.



Wednesday, Feb. 7



On Tuesday night, The Daily Mail published an interview with now-former White House staff secretary Rob Porter's second ex-wife detailing alleged abuse during their marriage. But it wasn't until the next day when Kelly issued a statement in support of Porter.



“Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidant and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him,” Kelly said in his first statement about Porter, released by the White House.



At some point that day, The Daily Mail posted an interview with Porter's first wife, who also said that she was abused during their marriage. She shared photos of herself with a black eye she said was from one of the alleged instances of abuse.



Porter has denied the accusations from both of his ex-wives.



On Wednesday evening, Kelly issued a second statement about the allegations.



"I was shocked by the new allegations released today against Rob Porter. There is no place for domestic violence in our society,” Kelly said in the second statement. “I stand by my previous comments of the Rob Porter that I have come to know since becoming chief of staff, and believe every individual deserves the right to defend their reputation.”



He went on to say that he accepted Porter’s resignation earlier Wednesday and “will ensure a swift and orderly transition.”



The National Organization for Women slammed Kelly's statements on Porter and called on him to resign as well. "His pathetic defense of staff secretary Rob Porter reveals his true nature—an enabler of sexual abusers, a betrayer of trust and an avoider of responsibility," the organization said. "... John Kelly must go. Today."



Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., tweeted about Kelly's comments about both DACA recipients and his initial defense of Porter late Wednesday, highlighting them as two of his most controversial comments while in office.

