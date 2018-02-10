Today is Saturday February 10, 2018
Democrats slam Trump’s praise of ex-staffer accused of domestic abuse

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2018 at 10:20 pm
lucky-photographer/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s comments offering well wishes to former White House staff secretary Rob Porter — who is facing multiple allegations of domestic violence — are drawing scrutiny from lawmakers and politicians.

“He says he’s innocent, and I think you have to remember that. He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent, so you’ll have to talk to him about that,” the president said in the Oval Office of Porter on Friday.

“It’s obviously a tough time for him, he did a very good job when he was in the White House and we hope he has a wonderful career, and hopefully he will have a great career ahead of him,” Trump said.

He made no mention of the women who allegedly endured abuse from Porter which they claim ranged from choking to punching in the face to shaking violently.

Porter has denied the claims as “outrageous allegations” that are “simply false” and called them part of a “coordinated smear campaign.”

Speaking to thousands of fraternity and sorority leaders in Indianapolis, former Vice President Joe Biden blasted the president for wishing Porter well and saying he was good at his job.

“Over this past week, we have just seen abusers of the highest ranks within the Oval Offic,” Biden said. “Translate this into every day terms – is there any other crime – and it’s a crime — where there’d be an explanation the reason why we shouldn’t pay attention to the transgression is because they’re good at something?”

Democratic lawmakers weighed in with criticism on Twitter.

Vice President Mike Pence did not react to the president’s comments on Porter but said he was “appalled” when he learned of the allegations against Porter and condemned domestic abuse.

“The time that he resigned is when I first became aware of the allegations of domestic abuse and there’s no tolerance in this White House, no place in America for domestic abuse,” Pence said in an interview with NBC. “That being said, I think the White House has acknowledged that they could have handled it better.”

He added, “When I return to Washington DC, I’m going to look into the matter, and I’ll share my counsel with the president directly.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

