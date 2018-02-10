Today is Saturday February 10, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

First Gold Medal Of 2018 Winter Olympics Awarded

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2018 at 2:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(PYEONCHANG, South Korea) --  Charlotte Kalla of Sweden won the first medal of the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday in cross country skiing and Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women's 15-k skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.

Bjoergen who's 37 captured her 11th career medal, - winning three gold medals in Vancouver in 2010 and three more in Sochi.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

First Gold Medal Of 2018 Winter Olympics Awarded

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2018 at 2:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(PYEONCHANG, South Korea) --  Charlotte Kalla of Sweden won the first medal of the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday in cross country skiing and Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women's 15-k skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.

Bjoergen who's 37 captured her 11th career medal, - winning three gold medals in Vancouver in 2010 and three more in Sochi.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement