iStock/Thinkstock(PYEONCHANG, South Korea) -- Charlotte Kalla of Sweden won the first medal of the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday in cross country skiing and Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women's 15-k skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever. Bjoergen who's 37 captured her 11th career medal, - winning three gold medals in Vancouver in 2010 and three more in Sochi. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

First Gold Medal Of 2018 Winter Olympics Awarded

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2018 at 2:31 am

