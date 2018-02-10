iStock/Thinkstock(PYEONCHANG, South Korea) -- Charlotte Kalla of Sweden won the first medal of the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday in cross country skiing and Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women's 15-k skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.
Bjoergen who's 37 captured her 11th career medal, - winning three gold medals in Vancouver in 2010 and three more in Sochi.
