(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Two officers were shot and killed Saturday in Ohio, police said.

The Westerville Police Department officers were shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the suburban city about 20 miles north of Columbus.

One officer died on the scene, and the other at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, police said.

A suspect is in custody and has been transported to a local hospital, according to police.

