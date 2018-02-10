MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has awarded a Texas man exclusive custody of his abused daughter’s body, which has languished in the Milwaukee County morgue for two months amid a dispute with the girl’s mother, who is implicated in her death. Circuit Court Judge David Borowski granted Michael Krouser’s request at a hearing Friday, but he criticized Krouser for being absent from his children’s lives for years. The judge ordered Krouser to arrange a funeral for his 14-year-old daughter. The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office said the girl’s body was released to a Milwaukee funeral home late Friday afternoon. Amina Krouser’s mother, Azlyza Ababneh, is charged with abusing and neglecting her daughter resulting in the girl’s death. Ababneh is Muslim and her attorney says that for religious reasons, Ababneh objects to the father’s plans to cremate Amina’s body and have the ashes sent to his home in San Antonio.