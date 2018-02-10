DALLAS (AP) — A man who was exonerated after spending 12 years on Texas’ death row questioned candidates running to become Dallas’ top prosecutor on Saturday about how they would prevent wrongful convictions like his. Anthony Graves moderated a panel of candidates for Dallas County district attorney. Speaking to The Associated Press beforehand, Graves said he wanted to push forward changes to the criminal justice system in the nation’s most active death penalty state. Convicted in 1994 of being involved in the killings of six people, Graves was cleared in 2010 after an alleged accomplice recanted his testimony and an investigation found misconduct by the district attorney in the case. That prosecutor, former Burleson County district attorney Charles Sebesta, was later disbarred. Graves now serves as the smart justice initiatives manager for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, which sponsored the event.