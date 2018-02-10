HOUSTON (AP) — Immigrant advocates in Houston say they’re concerned about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeting apartment buildings with large Latino populations for arrests. The group FIEL Houston said Friday that ICE agents last month arrested Carlos Gudiel Andres, a citizen of Guatemala, at his Houston apartment complex. According to Andres’ family, agents approached him to ask if he knew people they were looking for. Then they asked for identification and discovered an active deportation order against him. FIEL executive director Cesar Espinosa said his group had received other reports of ICE conducting early-morning operations at apartment buildings. He says he wants to know “if they’re asking only certain people who may look a certain way.” An agency statement says Andres’ building was “identified as part of a targeted enforcement operation.”