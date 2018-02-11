Scott Olson/Getty Images(CHARLOTTE, Mich.) — The U.S. Olympic gymnastics doctor, whose epic sexual abuse trial ended with nearly 200 girls and women facing him down in a Michigan courtroom, has been moved to a federal penitentiary in Tuscon, Arizona.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, the 54-year-old Nassar was moved from Michigan and to be housed at the United States Penitentiary, Tucson which holds more than 1,500 male inmates, where he will serve a 60-year federal prison term for child pornography convictions.

Nassar won’t be able to be released from that prison until March 23, 2069, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website states.

Should he survive that stretch, Nassar would begin a sentence of 40 to 175 years in state prison after being found guilty of sexual assault charges.

Nassar’s victims were mostly female gymnast victims who were 15-years-old or younger.

ABC News’ attempts to reach Nassar’s defense attorney as well as the Federal Bureau of Prisons were unsuccessful.

In 1996 Nassar was named the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics and also held the title of assistant professor and team physician at Michigan State University.

The university, whose president Lou Anna Simon resigned in the wake of the trial’s conclusion, fired Nassar in 2016 after the Indianapolis Star reported on allegations of assault by him made by former gymnast Rachael Denhollander.

In a statement, MSU described the doctor’s behavior as “horrific and repugnant” and noted that “it is deeply disturbing to know that his crimes were often committed on campus.”

“He will rightfully spend the rest of his life in prison,” the statement read.

The U.S. Olympic Committee demanded that the USA Gymnastics board resign on Jan. 31 or face termination as the sport’s national governing body.

The governing body abided by the ultimatum.

“USA Gymnastics will comply with the USOC requirements,” a USA Gymnastics spokeswoman told ABC News Friday.

The scandal prompted U.S. lawmakers to push legislation forward to establish a special committee to investigate why the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics failed to act on allegations brought against Nassar’s victims.

