Red Gerard Wins First U.S. Gold in Pyeongchang Olympics
Posted/updated on:
February 11, 2018 at
3:26 am
iStock/Thinkstock(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) -- Team USA has its first gold medal of the Winter Olympics with Red Gerard, 17, winning men's snowboard slopestyle.
The 17-year-old snowboarder from Colorado is one of the youngest members of Team USA.
Team Canada's Max Perrot and Mark McMorris took silver and bronze, respectively.
