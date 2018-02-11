Today is Sunday February 11, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Red Gerard Wins First U.S. Gold in Pyeongchang Olympics

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2018 at 3:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) -- Team USA has its first gold medal of the Winter Olympics with Red Gerard, 17, winning men's snowboard slopestyle.

The 17-year-old snowboarder from Colorado is one of the youngest members of Team USA.

Team Canada's Max Perrot and Mark McMorris took silver and bronze, respectively.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Red Gerard Wins First U.S. Gold in Pyeongchang Olympics

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2018 at 3:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) -- Team USA has its first gold medal of the Winter Olympics with Red Gerard, 17, winning men's snowboard slopestyle.

The 17-year-old snowboarder from Colorado is one of the youngest members of Team USA.

Team Canada's Max Perrot and Mark McMorris took silver and bronze, respectively.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement