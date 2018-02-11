Red Gerard Wins First U.S. Gold in Pyeongchang Olympics

iStock/Thinkstock(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) -- Team USA has its first gold medal of the Winter Olympics with Red Gerard, 17, winning men's snowboard slopestyle.

The 17-year-old snowboarder from Colorado is one of the youngest members of Team USA.

Team Canada's Max Perrot and Mark McMorris took silver and bronze, respectively.

